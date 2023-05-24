RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police responded to a car that crashed into a fence on the 1700 block of Columbia Park Trail around 11:00 p.m. on May 23.
RPD investigated the crash and believe that the female driver was involved in a hit-and-run in Kennewick before driving to Richland.
According to the RPD the driver left the roadway for several hundred feet, hitting a sign, light post and a snake before hitting the fence.
The driver got out of her car after hitting the fence and allegedly assaulted the victim of the hit-and-run in Kennewick, who had followed her to Richland, as she tried to run from the scene.
The driver was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and assault according to the RPD.
