GRANDVIEW, Wash.- One woman is in the hospital after a single-car rollover crash in the westbound lane of I-82 on July 24.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 75 around 9:50 p.m. According to the WSP the driver, a 26-year-old Federal Way woman, swerved to the right, left the road and rolled her car.
The woman was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and possible DUI charges may be pending according to the WSP.
