WAPATO, Wash.- One driver was hospitalized after a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-82 near Wapato around 8:40 p.m. on April 25.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened between two eastbound cars near milepost 47 about 3 miles east of Wapato when one of the drivers, a 28-year-old Selah man, was following the car in front of them too closely.
The driver of the car that was hit from behind, a 40-year-old Granger man, was transported to the hospital in Yakima after the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.