PROSSER, Wash.- One person was hospitalized after a crash in the westbound lanes of I-82 near milepost 77 on July 27.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the one-car crash happened around 10:30 p.m. The driver, a 59-year-old male was transported to Kadlec and is currently in stable condition.
The WSP's initial investigation led Troopers to believe the crash may have been the result of a DUI and a search warrant was obtained for the driver's blood.
The driver was not arrested and remains hospitalized according to the WSP.
