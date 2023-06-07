Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol

MABTON, Wash.- One person was hospitalized after a two-car crash on SR 241 near Mabton around 12:30 a.m. on June 7.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a car driven by a 37-year-old Zillah woman going northbound on SR 241 at Washington St. lost control on a curve.

The driver hit a parked car then ran into a fence and telephone pole before rolling.

The driver was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for her injuries. According to the WSP, DUI charges are pending against the driver. 