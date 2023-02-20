SELAH, Wash.-
One person is in the hospital after a chase and crash around 1:53 a.m. on February 20.
When Selah Police tried to stop a car the driver sped away southbound on SR 823. The driver made it onto I82, but lost control and left the roadway, crashing in the eastbound lanes of I82.
According to the WSP the driver, a 31-year-old White Swan man, was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
The WSP is investigating the cause of the crash, but drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor.
