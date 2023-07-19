YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- One woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on SR 24 near Moxee on July 18.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash on SR 24 at Beaudry Road about a mile west of Moxee around 9:40 p.m.
According to the WSP a 22-year-old Ephrata woman driving westbound in the eastbound lane of SR 24 hit an eastbound semi truck.
The woman was transported to MultiCare Memorial Hospital in Yakima after the crash. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old Grandview man, was uninjured in the crash.
The official cause of the crash is under investigation, but the woman who was driving the wrong-way could be facing possible DUI charges according to the WSP.
