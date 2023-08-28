UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a car crash on Hermiston Avenue.
The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Hermiston Avenue and Northwest 10th Street,
Upon arrival crews discovered a car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a parked car.
Bystanders helped to remove the driver from the flipped car according to UCFD #1.
The driver was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with minor injuries.
