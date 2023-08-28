Hermiston driver flips car

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a car crash on Hermiston Avenue. 

The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Hermiston Avenue and Northwest 10th Street, 

Upon arrival crews discovered a car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a parked car. 

Bystanders helped to remove the driver from the flipped car according to UCFD #1. 

The driver was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with minor injuries. 