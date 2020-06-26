YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A woman from Yakima is in the hospital with injuries after colliding with a fully marked Yakima County Sheriff's Office vehicle on State Route 12.
Washington State Patrol says just before 2 a.m. on Friday, 54-year-old Alberta Ruizvalladarez failed to yield the right of way and struck Deputy Jesus Roja's vehicle at the intersection of Low Road and SR 12.
WSP says Ruizvalladarez was traveling southbound on Low Road approaching State Route 12, seven miles West of Yakima. Deputy Rojas was driving westbound on SR 12 when the two vehicles collided.
The woman was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital with injuries. Deputy Rojas was not injured.
WSP says both vehicles were damaged in the crash.
No word yet on the condition of Ruizvalladarez.