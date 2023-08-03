The driver of a car involved in a single-car crash near Selah was hospitalized after rolling down an embankment and may be facing DUI charges according to the WSP.

SELAH, Wash.- A driver was transported to the hospital after a single car crash on I-82 on August 2.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 25 just west of Selah around 9:39 p.m.

According to the WSP, the driver was travelling eastbound when they left the roadway and rolled down the embankment. The driver, a 54-year-old Yakima man, was transported to MultiCare Yakima Hospital after the crash.

DUI charges may be pending for the driver according to the WSP.