SELAH, Wash.- A driver was transported to the hospital after a single car crash on I-82 on August 2.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 25 just west of Selah around 9:39 p.m.
According to the WSP, the driver was travelling eastbound when they left the roadway and rolled down the embankment. The driver, a 54-year-old Yakima man, was transported to MultiCare Yakima Hospital after the crash.
DUI charges may be pending for the driver according to the WSP.
