PROSSER, WA - A driver heading westbound on Interstate 82, lost control of the vehicle.
The driver left the roadway. When officers arrived, the driver had sustained injuries and was transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital.
According to Washington State Patrol, the seat belt was worn but the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The driver is facing DUI and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
