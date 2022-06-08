YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Yakima Police Department has released the name of the driver from the crash at the Yakima Airport on May 20, when a speeding car crashed into the air traffic control tower.
The car was driven by 19-year-old Vance Jourdan III, who was in critical condition following the accident. He had been taken to Harborview Medical Center but died from his injuries along the way.
The passenger was a 23 year old who is recovering at home following treatment at Harborview.
