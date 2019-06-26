IRRIGON, OR - On Wednesday at 9:48 a.m., Morrow County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Haak told dispatch he was trying to make a traffic stop on Highway 730 in Irrigon. The agitated driver (later identified as 28-year-old Matthew James Way from Hermiston) failed to stop and sped out of the area at speeds reaching 70 mph.

It was determined that Way's car, a 2009 white Ford Focus, was reported stolen out of Hermiston. At one point during the pursuit, Way turned down a dead-end street. Deputy Haak stopped his patrol truck in the middle of the road to encourage the driver to stop, but Way turned around and sped toward Deputy Haak in an intentional head-on collision course, and at the last moment swerved around the truck.

During the pursuit the suspect almost hit a City of Irrigon vehicle and put others in the area in danger. The pursuit lasted four minutes and ended at W. Eighth and Columbia with Deputies Haak and Madrigal ordering the driver and passenger out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The passenger of the vehicle was detained on scene, then released with no charges. Way was arrested and charged with Felony Elude, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangering (X5) and Reckless Driving. He was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with bail set at $50,000.