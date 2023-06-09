HERMISTON, Ore.- A driver was pulled from a burning car and transported to the hospital after crashing around 9 p.m. on June 8.
Umatilla County Fired District 1 responded to the fire on Westland Road and found a burning car that had gone off the road and crashed into a tree.
According to UCFD 1 a bystander helped pull the driver from the burning car before emergency crews arrived on scene. The driver was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
UCFD 1 is reminding drivers on Westland Rd. that the surface is currently being chip sealed, which can make it feel and act like a gravel road. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.