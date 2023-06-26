YAKIMA, Wash.- A man is behind bars after repeatedly ramming into the Police Station, jail and a police motorcycle.
According to Yakima Police the 53-year-old male driver rammed into the south gate of the Police Department around 6:40 p.m. on June 25.
After damaging the gate the driver reportedly drove through the gate and intentionally crashed into a police motorcycle. After arresting the driver YPD Officers learned that he was the same suspect who rammed the sally port door (a secured, controlled entry) at the County Jail earlier.
According to the YPD the suspect was arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief, trespassing and DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.