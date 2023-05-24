Washington State Patrol car
WSP

WAPATO, Wash.-Two cars were involved in a crash on State Route 97 on Wednesday afternoon.

A 58-year-old man was driving southbound on the highway and hit a truck turning onto SR 97. The first driver drove past the traffic signal and connected with a construction truck pulling a trailer. 

The driver was injured and taken to the Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Washington State Patrol has charged him with driving under the influence and failure to obey the traffic signal.