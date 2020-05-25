KENNEWICK,WA- One driver escaped with only minor injuries after he lost control of his car and flipped it on Columbia Park Trail behind the Tim Bush Car Wash in Kennewick.
Kennewick Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. A male driver
sped down the gravel road and lost control of the wheel and flipped into a ravine totaling the car.
Police said no other passengers or drivers were involved at the time of the crash.
Police said the male did have a few scrapes, but was otherwise doing ok.
The man told police he was going 40 miles per hour.
Police said the speed limit on that stretch of roadway is 25 miles per hour, suggesting the driver could have been going much faster.