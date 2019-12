BENTON CITY, Wash. - A driver under the influence crashed into a tree in Benton City today.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near Whan Road and Old Inland Empire Road.

Deputies say he was speeding while going south on Whan road when he lost control of the car.

It crashed into an orchard tree and was totaled.

No one was hurt.

The driver was arrested for being under the influence and booked into the Benton County Jail.