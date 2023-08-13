RICHLAND, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from the Richland Police Department, a drunken woman collided with a police car Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Richland.
RPD was called to a Circle K around 4:20 p.m. after the gas station's clerk refused to sell the woman alcohol.
RPD says the drunken woman tried backing out of a parking spot and hit a police car causing minor damage.
The woman was taken into custody for multiple DUI charges. She was found to have been driving four times over the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit.
RPD also encourages those who drink to find ways to get home without getting behind the wheel and putting others at risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.