PASCO, Wash. - As we get closer to celebrating the New Year, the Pasco Police Department is reminding everyone not to drink and drive.

Just after three in the morning, Washington State Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover near Exit 14 along Interstate 182.

There was only one person in the car, who walked away with minor injuries.

Eastbound I-182 was shut down to a single lane for a few hours.

Pasco police say the driver unsuccessfully tried to hide in between nearby guardrails. They say drugs or alcohol may be involved, but WSP will continue to investigate the cause.