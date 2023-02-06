BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in finding and stopping a reported gun-toting driver on February 5.
The suspect was reportedly pointing a gun at cars and shooting into the air.
BCSO Deputies located the driver, however, the male suspect refused to stop and Deputies pursued from I-82 to Coffin Rd and then onto Nine Canyon/Haney Rd.
According to the BCSO spike strips were put down to stop the suspect, but were unsuccessful. Deputies then employed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, which did stop the car.
There were no injuries reported and the suspect was taken into custody.
