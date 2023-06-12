FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Pasco-Kahlotus Rd is currently being chip sealed and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to slow down for their safety in the area.
Sheriff's Deputies responded to a truck rollover on the Pasco-Kahlotus Rd on the morning of June 12.
During the chip sealing process the road can feel and even act like a gravel road for cars. Drivers are advised to slow down, use caution and follow the reduced speed signs in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.