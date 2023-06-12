The Pasco-Kahlotus Rd is in the process of being chip sealed and drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Pasco-Kahlotus Rd is currently being chip sealed and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to slow down for their safety in the area.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to a truck rollover on the Pasco-Kahlotus Rd on the morning of June 12.

During the chip sealing process the road can feel and even act like a gravel road for cars. Drivers are advised to slow down, use caution and follow the reduced speed signs in the area.