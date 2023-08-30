OLYMPIA, Wash.-The Washington Traffic Safety Commission and the State Patrol are hoping that bringing attention to the traffic crisis on Washington's roads will encourage drivers to slow down and save lives.
750 people died in crashes on Washington roads in 2022 according to the WTSC, but the state is ahead of those numbers through July of 2023.
“We have seen more multi-fatality crashes in 2023, which is making this a historically deadly year,” said Shelly Baldwin, WTSC Director. “We are announcing these very preliminary figures because we need everyone’s help right now.
According to preliminary data from the WTSC there have been 417 fatalities through July 31, 2023, compared to 413 at the same point in 2022.
The WTSC and State Patrol are encouraging all drivers to drive sober, obey the posted speed limit and to buckle up to prevent deadly crashes.
"We need this disheartening trend to turn around, and we cannot do that without everyone’s participation," said WSP Chief John R. Batiste.
