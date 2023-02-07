Wine plates
WA State House Republicans

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

Washington wine specialty license plates are now available through the Washington State Department of Licensing.

House Bill 1530, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Chambers (R-Puyallup) was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee last March. The bill allows the creation of the new $40 plate, which features a scenic landscape of Horse Heaven Hills and the Columbia River in Washington wine country.

"I am thrilled to see this beautiful wine license plate become a reality," said Rep. Chambers. "It not only recognizes and celebrates our state's world-class wine industry, but it also allows Washington wine enthusiasts to show their pride by displaying the plates on their vehicles."

According to a press release announcing the new plates all funds generated from sales of the plate, as well as from the $30 renewal fee, will go to State of Washington Tourism to advocate, promote, develop, and sustain destination tourism marketing across the state.