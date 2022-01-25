YAKIMA, WA - Many driving schools in our area are playing catch-up since the first COVID-19 lockdown. With safety protocols in place, each session can only have so many students.
"Because of COVID we got small, tiny classes so we're booked up until April 11th, in fact, I only have two more spots for that class," said Steve Davis Driving School owner, Steve Davis.
Davis said his session in May is already filling up fast so call today to save a spot for your kid.
Before, each session had 25 to 30 students. Now, Davis can only fit 20 students in his classroom three feet apart.
Having a law enforcement background, Davis said he's seen too many young drivers killed behind the wheel. That's why Davis he decided to teach. He's been teaching driver's education for 20 years.
"Even in my classroom, I've lost six kids, kids that have sat in my classroom, they're no longer here," said Davis.
Every session, Davis teaches in the classroom for 34 hours- four more hours than state requirements.
Davis said he refuses to teach classes remotely because he wants to get to know his students before driving with them.
"Personally, I think zoom classes are kind of dangerous," said Davis.
After taking his classes, Davis said parents will know their child will be safe on the road.