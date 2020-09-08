Drivers share stories of being stuck in Labor Day dust storm

WASHINGTON- On Monday, drivers across Eastern Washington experienced frequent delays and road closures as a dust storm surrounded many parts of the state.
One driver Sonia Lopez-Nava was driving to the west side of the state when she had to pull over and stop on a part of Highway 26 due to low visibility. According to Lopez-Nava, visibility was so bad that it was hard to see cars hazard lights even if they were right in front of her. Lopez-Nava had to wait on the side of the road for two hours which was an experience that she will never forget.
"One of the most frightening parts was that my vehicle in itself is sand color and so without lights on I am pretty much invisible until a vehicle is right next to me," said Lopez-Nava. "I constantly had to be aware of my surroundings and if I saw a vehicle approaching, I would turn on my hazards really fast just so they could see."
Another driver Courtney Morter was driving back to Oregon when she encountered the storm. Morter and her family had to take several detours just to make it to Tri-Cities and ultimately home across the state border. According to Morter, as they would progress further south certain parts would clear up but every time they passed an open dirt field, things would get worse again.
"Anytime you came into a situation where you were near an open field it would swallow you whole that’s what it would make you feel like it was just going to swallow you," said Morter.
Both drivers are thankful to make it out of that situation safely. Lopez-Nava is going to use this situation as a lesson to be prepared whenever she goes on a trip.
"Always making sure if you are going to be on a trip have some water with you, have food and just know your surroundings pay attention to everything and follow instructions," said Lopez-Nava. "Because I know, I would not have been able to get out of that spot where it was so bad if it weren’t for the emergency response team because one of the vehicles actually pulled over to our side and said you know what just follow us."