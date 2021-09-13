KENNEWICK, WA - Contractor crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on US 395 at Southridge in Kennewick to continue working on the US 395 Ridgeline Drive Interchange Project.
Starting Tuesday, September 14th, drivers will experience lane closures and lane shifts on US 395 between Hildebrand Boulevard and Interstate 82.
Once the detour is in place, northbound US 395 will be reduced to a single lane, and two lanes for southbound traffic. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph on Tuesday.
The detour will allow contractor crews to begin construction on the bridge undercrossing at Ridgeline Drive. The bypass detour will remain in place until fall 2022 when construction on the interchange will be complete.
For more information about his project, visit the Washington Department of Transportation's website.