PULLMAN, Wash.-
A recent WSU study showed that drone photography of the Wenatchee River during spawning season can effectively estimate the number of rocky hollows called "redds" that salmon create to lay eggs.
According to the study, published in River Research and Applications, drone imagery appeared to show about double the number of potential "redds" than ground-level observation.
The current methods of counting "redds" involves biologists walking a river, or using a boat.
Biologists using drones can get a one-time count and the images can look at habitat changes over time, including the steps humans take to help salmon, from planting shrubs to removing dams.
"While ground redd counts are less intrusive than other counts, drones are even less invasive, and we can use these images for many things," said Daniel Auerbach, lead author of the WSU study.
