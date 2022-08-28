KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Drones constantly change to meet different needs. Drones have seen use in package delivery surveillance, documentary footage gathering and even fighting fires.
When it comes to firefighting drones come in different shapes and sizes to fit the job.
The US Forest Service uses drones to fight fire with fire. These drones drop little balls of fire called dragon eggs.
The dragon eggs burn out the fuel that the larger fire would use to keep growing.
Drones are also starting to see use for making maps of the fires from above, instead of planes.
"One thing is cost, it costs a heck of a lot more to fly an airplane than it does a drone," Fire Captain Ron Fryer said about the change.
The aerial view gives incident commanders a better idea of where the fire is at and where to send resources.
"It gives them a heads up of what the fire's doing because not only are they getting you know a look from the you know down on the ground but they're getting a look from up in the air to see what it looks like so they might miss spots they haven't seen," Fryer said.
Fire fighters also use drones to scout ahead, giving firefighters a better look at terrain and where the fire is going when it's not so easy for them to get there themselves.
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has a website with more information on fire drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).
