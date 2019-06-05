PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is reeling in success with their new drones. The drones have been in flight for a few months now; giving officers a bird's eye view of what's happening below.

Currently the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has two pilots and two drones. The drones cost $25,000 each. The drones work by creating a grid pattern and reconstructing scenes like car accidents, crime scenes or finding someone who's trying their best not to be found.

"Someone could be standing 10 feet away from you in some Russian olives or some sage brush and you wouldn't see them," said Franklin County Detective Joshua Dennis. "We're hoping it'll save us a lot of time and a lot of money in the long run."

Dennis says mapping these scenes by foot can take more man power, a longer time or officers could miss certain details. There are two high-tech cameras attached. One camera is a duel-imaging sensor- which detects the fine print.

The second camera is used for thermal imaging. If an officer were to fly that drone next to a car, then it could detect someone inside based on the heat they're giving off.