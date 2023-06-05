YAKIMA, Wash.- The public is invited to learn about ongoing road construction projects at a drop-in session in Yakima on Wednesday, June 7.
According to the City of Yakima the road projects will cause some closures and detours every summer and fall for the next two years on the US 12 and Interstate 82 bridges near N. First St.
The Washington state Department of Transportation is working with contractors to resurface the bridge decks to ensure their long-term use.
Project engineers will be on hand to answer any question during three time slots at the drop-in session at the North Town Coffee House at 32 N. Front St. in Yakima.
Drop-in session time slots:
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
