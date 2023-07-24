OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Department of Ecology has declared drought emergencies in 12 Counties throughout the state, including Walla Walla, Benton, Yakima and Kittitas.
Although Benton County is included in the drought declaration the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) reports in a social media post that there are no current water use restrictions for KID customers.
"Today's drought declaration will help to rapidly deliver relief to these areas, but we need to also be taking steps to manage water wisely and prepare for a drier future," said Laura Watson, Ecology's Director.
According to the Department of Ecology a drought is declared when there is less than 75% of the normal water supply. $3 million in emergency drought funds are available as grants to support communities and irrigation districts facing hardships due to the drought.
Drought declaration areas by Washington County:
- Benton
- Clallam
- Columbia
- Jefferson
- Kittitas
- Klickitat
- Okanogan
- Skagit
- Snohomish
- Walla Walla
- Whatcom
- Yakima
