KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office found the body of 33-year-old Peter Phan, who was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th when he fell off his paddle board on Lake Cle Elum.

At about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, divers found Phan's body in the area where he was last seen by witnesses. Divers from the Kittitas, Yakima and King County Sheriff's Offices have been working with Kittitas County Search & Rescue using trained Cadaver Dogs, underwater remote cameras and Side Scan Sonar.

Phan was found about 50 yards off shore.