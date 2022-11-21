RICHLAND, Wash.-
Members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation recently held a Drums and Dancers celebration at the REACH Museum in Richland.
The celebration was part of Native American Heritage Month and featured traditional drumming and dancing, as well as presentations from local Tribes, such as tulle mat weaving and arrowhead knapping.
"To be able to hear our tradition, culture, style of dance, the music, that way the public is aware that we as a tribe are still here," said Curtis Beachum, Vice President, American Indian Science and Engineering.
