PASCO, Wash. -
If you're in the area, Drums Along the Columbia is happening tonight. The event is part of the Drum Corps International (DCI). The show was paused for two years, due to covid, now they're back and better than ever.
The Drum Corps have been described as "marching band on steroids" or "a cross between a Broadway Musical and a marching band show."
The show's announcer, Derek Munson, says there will four bands being held at the Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco at 7:30 p.m. The organizations are made up of 150 young adults between the age of 13-22.
One of the three drum majors, Miranda Wojciechowic, is conducting tonight's show. She's had a love for music from a young age.
Tickets for the show are available online or at the stadium's box office.
You can click here to purchase tickets.
