Dry cleaners feeling financial impact of COVID-19

TRI-CITIES,WA- Despite being an essential business many dry cleaners across the Tri-Cities are feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.
Some have reported up to 50 percent plus of their sales being down. They have had to reduce hours and only clean clothes two days a week because they aren't getting enough clothes to clean everyday. Jorge Curiel, who is the owner of Clearwater Cleaners on Clearwater Ave. believes the reason for the low sales numbers is most of his clients now work from home.
"People that do the dry cleaning mainly are the office people and a lot of the office people are not working or working at home now," said Curiel. "So they really have no use for this type of service."
Another dry cleaner who believes the same thing is Neighborhood Cleaners on Gage Blvd. Owner Jesus Medina says his sales are down two-thirds of what they were before the pandemic. According to him, 70 percent of his client base work from an office. Despite cutting back on hours and taking a Paycheck Protection Program loan, last month Medina had to use money out of his own pocket to break even on his bills. Medina is unsure what he can do to get more customers in the door.
"I could go out there with a sign, it still won’t be able to help, people are not bringing their clothes because most of them are working at home," said Medina. "So they don’t have a need to bring the clothes that is the problem not so much the people getting sick or contact, it’s just simply they are doing their work at home."