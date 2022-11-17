OLYMPIA, Wash.-
According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office there were 352 fires caused by home appliances in the state last year.
Some of those fires were caused by clothes dryers. More clothes dryer fires happen in the winter months, however, there are some easy steps to take to keep your clothes dry and your home fire-free.
Never use a dryer without the lint filter.
Clean your dryer's lint filter before every load.
Clean your dryer's vent pipe regularly.
Have your dryer professionally cleaned if it is taking longer than normal to dry clothes.
Never overload the dryer.
Turn your dryer off if you leave the home or go to bed.
