OLYMPIA, Wash.- Anyone who experiences food benefits being stolen through card skimming or fraudulent activity can now submit a claim to have benefits replaced.
According to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, U.S Congress passed a law earlier this year to allow anyone administering SNAP benefits may replace some stolen food benefits.
“Over the last year, we have seen a significant rise in the number of people losing their vital access to food benefits through card skimming and cloning schemes,” said Babs Roberts, director of DSHS’ Community Services Division, which administers SNAP benefits.
Any customer who believes they have been the victim of food benefit theft can submit a claim in person by phone or by email.
Anyone who had benefits stolen between October 1, 2022 and August 22, 2023 have until October 22, 2023 to submit a claim.
Otherwise, victims of benefit theft will have 30 days from the theft to submit a claim.
To submit a claim in person print and fill out this document.
To submit a claim by phone call 855-873-0642
