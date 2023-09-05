The first witness in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is a former aide who reported him to the FBI in 2020. It is unclear whether Paxton will return Wednesday to the state Senate after leaving the start of the historic proceedings early. But Republicans leading the impeachment are plowing ahead without him and starting with his former second-in-command. It's the first in a potentially long line of former allies who could testify against Paxton in the coming weeks. Paxton began the trial by pleading not guilty but did not return once opening arguments got underway Tuesday.