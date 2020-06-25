OLYMPIA, WA -- Washington State Department of Social and Health Services will begin closing its offices Monday and furlough employees starting July 20th.
DSHS will start closing its offices on June 29th and will do so each Monday through July 20th. After July 20th, DSHS will furlough employees one day a month until at least November due to the furloughs ordered by Governor Jay Inslee.
“It pains us that we won’t be there for several days this summer and fall, but these temporary closures will help save money now so that we can ensure we are there in the future for Washingtonians in need," said Secretary Cheryl Strange.
Essential employees will still report to work at federally funded facilities including 24/7 facilities, residential rehabilitation centers, and state-operated living alternatives for the developmentally disabled.