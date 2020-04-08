OLYMPIA, WA – The Department of Social and Health Services is offering new resources during the COVID-19 response for people with loved ones within in a DSHS owned, operated, or community facility. These resources help people get information or guidance about their family member.
“The COVID-19 outbreak in Washington has disproportionately affected older adults and residents of long-term care facilities,” said Bill Moss, assistant secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration. “We know that friends and family members are worried about their loved ones in long-term care facilities. These new resources will provide them with quick, reliable facility information.”
DSHS has partnered with the Department of Health and Washington 2-1-1 to add an option for callers to the COVID-19 Call Center that allows loved ones of someone in DSHS’ care to learn what is happening at various facilities around the state.
This new option provides operators at the call center the ability to field general COVID-19 questions. The call center, which can be accessed toll-free by dialing 888-856-5691, will also have updated visitation restrictions and recommended guidelines they can share with callers. When necessary, operators can also connect callers with facilities to gather additional information.
A new DSHS FamHelp webpage also provides facility information and visitation status to friends and families of long-term care facility residents. It offers a searchable database with visitor policies and contact information for all nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family homes in Washington and contains links to resources and up-to-date information on the COVID-19 outbreak. The FamHelp webpage is available at www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/famhelp. DSHS also has a webpage dedicated to updates and impacts to services related to the virus.