WASHINGTON STATE- Washington State Department of Social and Health Services released a statement Friday to start screening visitors in their 24/7 facilities due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns.
The Department stated visitors will be asked if they have had COVID-19 symptoms or traveled internationally within the last two weeks before entering a facility. Then they will take your temperature and decide if you are a risk.
Here is the list of screening stations across the state:
Western State Hospital
Eastern State Hospital
Child Study and Treatment Center
Fort Steilacoom Competency Restoration Program
Maple Lane Competency Restoration Program
The Special Commitment Center
Rainier School
Yakima Valley School
Lakeland Village
Fircrest School
Department leaders say if visitors feel sick they should stay home and call their primary care provider.
The screening will last until the virus is eradicated.