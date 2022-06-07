HICKORY, N.C. -
Duck brand duct tape is giving away $20,000 in scholarships to students who make the best prom attire out of duct tape.
The company's only requirement is students must be enrolled in high school or a home school association for the 2021-2022 school year.
The company says you must create original promwear and accessories entirely out of Duck brand duct tape and submit a picture wearing the outfit to enter the contest.
The last day to enter the contest is Thursday, June 9.
