HICKORY, N.C. - 

Duck brand duct tape is giving away $20,000 in scholarships to students who make the best prom attire out of duct tape. 

The company's only requirement is students must be enrolled in high school or a home school association for the 2021-2022 school year. 

The company says you must create original promwear and accessories entirely out of Duck brand duct tape and submit a picture wearing the outfit to enter the contest. 

The last day to enter the contest is Thursday, June 9. 