KENNEWICK, Wash.- A DUI crash between two vehicles on South SR-397 and Bruneau Avenue Friday night injured one according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP reports that one vehicle that was driven under the influence on Bruneau Avenue did not yield for another vehicle coming from South SR-397 and caused a collision.
One passenger was injured in the collision. The driver who caused the collision has been charged for driving under the influence.
