DUI crash outside Prosser injures four men

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Four people were injured in a single-car crash around the Prosser city limits just before 3 a.m. on July 3, which Washington State Patrol has deemed a DUI case. A 24-year-old male from Granger was driving east on I-82 in a Ford F-150 around milepost 82 when he lost control.
The truck rolled, totaling the vehicle and injuring the driver and his three passengers, all 21-year-old males. One of the passengers is from Outlook and the other two are from Granger. All four were wearing seatbelts.
The men were transferred to nearby hospitals for their injuries. The driver is being charged with Driving Under the Influence and second-degree Negligent Driving, according to WSP.
