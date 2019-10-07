MOXEE, WA – A 52-year-old man is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center after a man driving under the influence struck him with his car.

On Saturday, October 5 at about 5:00 p.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Postma Road and St. Hilaire Road for a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle. The person driving the vehicle drove away from the scene quickly after the incident.

A short time later, a homeowner in the area spotted the driver of the vehicle was seen running on Duffield Road. Deputies responded and arrested the driver for DUI, Vehicular Assault, and Hit and Run – Injury. He was identified as 33-year-old Jose Vasquez of Yakima.