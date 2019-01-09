TOPPENISH, WA - A 27-year-old man is okay after a dump truck he was driving struck a power pole in Toppenish.

On Wednesday, January 9 at about 9:30 a.m., 27-year-old Abraham Ballesteros of Toppenish was driving a 1985 Peterbuilt dump truck loaded with dirt headed eastbound in the 7700 block of North Track Road.

The left front tire (steer) blew out, causing the driver to loose control of the dump truck.

The truck left the left side of the roadway and went up an earthen bank. The front axle was ripped from under the front of the truck.

The truck then struck a Pacific Power pole, breaking the pole off at the ground.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was not severely injured.

The truck is a total loss.

No intoxicants involved and seat belts were used.

The roadway will be shut down for several hours while Pacific Power replaces the power pole and the roadway is cleared.