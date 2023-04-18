RICHLAND, Wash.- Jennifer Duong has pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide after a drag race in March of 2022.
She has been sentenced to serve 78 months and pay restitutions to the victims' families.
Court documents show investigations found Duong to be racing before crashing into a light pole and splitting the car in half. Officers found Lianna Salazar, Daniel Trejo and Andres Morfin dead at the scene.
Duong told law enforcement she had been drinking earlier in the night and was driving around 50 miles per hour when she crashed.
She has been found guilty on all three counts of reckless driving leading to vehicular homicide. Duong is also subject to 18 months community custody after her sentence.
