RICHLAND, Wash., —
At 1:30 on March 3, 19-year-old Jennifer Duong will appear in court for arraignment after being charged with three counts of accidental vehicular homicide. Each count also has the additional condition of driving under the influence and reckless manner.
Duong was released on a $250,000 bond Tuesday.
According to court documents, Duong had been driving her black Acura TL sedan down George Washington Way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, February 27. Police spoke to one witness who had also been driving on George Washington Way in the left lane while Duong was in the right. The witness recalled slowing down to avoid collision after noticing the erratic nature of the Acura.
According to the witness, a white sedan then passed them and caught up with Duong. As both cars reached the Lee Boulevard intersection, the witness said they took off as if to race. The witness reports the Acura struck the pole after rounding the curve, so they pulled over and called 9-1-1.
Records show that the Acura collided with a metal pole, which split the car into parts, from the front passenger corner to just behind the rear driver’s side door. The passenger side of the vehicle was wrapped around the pole when responders arrived, while the driver's side was an estimated 130 feet down the road.
Medics on scene reported two deceased individuals inside the passenger's side, and another in the road who had been ejected from the vehicle. The victims were later identified as Lianna R. Salazar, 19, Daniel Trejo, 19, and Andres Morfin, recently 20. Resuscitation efforts were not attempted, as paramedics considered all three “obviously deceased.”
Another witness had driven by the scene and stopped to check on the victims. The witness reports speaking with Duong, who admitted to drinking earlier that night and to being the driver. Duong confirmed the same details when interviewed by police later.
According to Duong, the four had been celebrating Morfin’s birthday that night. She admitted she had one shot of Smirnoff vodka and one and a half cans of Modelo beer while at a private residence in Pasco around 10:30 that night. Then they all went to Denny’s on George Washington Way in Richland. Duong was driving the group from Denny’s to Salazar’s home. According to court records, she claimed she sped up after Denny’s and estimated a speed of around 50 mph, “maybe more.”
Duong told police she remembered seeing headlights swerving behind her. She denied racing but confirmed the male passengers were urging her to race the white sedan.
Officials reviewed traffic camera footage to confirm Duong was speeding, by comparing the apparent speed in the video to other cars at the time. This was also confirmed by the impact of the vehicle against the pole.
Duong’s blood was sampled that night for testing. After she was medically cleared for injuries on her hand, she was booked into the Benton County Jail.
Upon release, Duong was ordered not to consume any alcohol, marijuana, or non-prescription drugs. She was also required to have a breathalyzer installed in both her car and her home.
