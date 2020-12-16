Duportail Bridge now open

RICHLAND, WA - The long-anticipated Duportail Bridge is open to traffic today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
After experiencing equipment delays due to the pandemic, the final traffic signal components have been installed at the intersection of SR 240 and Duportail Street. The Washington State Department of Transportation staff and the project contractor will test and monitor the traffic signals to ensure all equipment is operating safely and traffic is moving efficiently. As is the case for other intersections on SR240 the Washington State Department of Transportation will operate this intersection as part of the state highway system.
Users should anticipate some potential delays at the intersection of SR 240 and Duportail Street including temporary four-way stops during testing. These delays could last through mid-morning on Wednesday. It is expected that by noon the intersection will be operating in its intended way, as will the bridge and connecting streets.
The four-lane bridge will ease traffic congestion and improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycle users between central and south Richland. The bridge will also make substantial improvements in emergency response times for Police and Fire.
“After years of planning, design, and construction, I’m thrilled to announce the opening of the Duportail Bridge. This important piece of infrastructure, along with other corridor improvements, will benefit our entire region for years to come,” states City Manager Cindy Reents. “I’d like to recognize and thank our local legislators, community partners, staff, and citizens for their efforts. A project of this magnitude requires extensive collaboration, ingenuity, and patience.”