RICHLAND, WA - More movement is beginning this week on the Duportail Bridge project as crews start to work on the bridge itself.

Construction workers were busy Tuesday laying down the foundation blocks for the bridge.

The City of Richland Public Works department is excited of where the progress is as they get closer to its completion in the fall of 2020.

Director of Public Works Pete Rogalsky said the work this week makes a big milestone for the project.

"The key milestone we were aiming for was being able to do what we are actually doing right now, to mobilize the big crane and get the girders set," Rogalsky said.

The new Duportail Bridge will connect Richland's Queensgate area to State Route 240... making many lives a little easier when commuting.

"It's going to be a very convenient, preferred route for a lot of our local trips," Rogalsky said.

The bridge construction is not only going to make it easier for drivers but for other modes of transportation as well.

"It's also going to have facilities for sidewalks and bicycle lanes, and stuff that will make people that want to travel around the city comfortable doing that on a city street where you necessarily don't want to ride ride your bicycle next to a freeway," Rogalsky said.

Another big part of that construction is rebuilding the intersection of SR-240 and widening Duportail to create more lanes for easier access.

"Right now its the connection of a relatively minor city street and the highway; this is going to be the connection of a major city street and the highway," Rogalsky said.